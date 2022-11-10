Jingle and mingle at DABS Singapore’s annual Christmas Lunch

DABS Singapore has announced its annual Christmas Lunch on 2 December and hopes to experience the Danish spirit of Christmas with everyone who would like to jingle and mingle.

The celebration will offer delicious, Danish, traditional dishes such as marinated herrings, roasted pork and ris a la mande while snaps and Carlsberg beer and soft drinks will flow freely.

The Christmas Lunch will be held at the Danish Seamen’s Church and DABS encourages to use the opportunity to show colleagues and business partners how Danes celebrates Christmas.

Information and registration: https://www.dabs-singapore.com/new-events/hzn5mcwe8behnt6-lw38k?fbclid=IwAR2DHQIQNlMvt-kuWmi8kYIHEBanayUQFIZbT2fey6KTltqQpAsKuieyGHQ

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DABSingapore/