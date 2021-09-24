Learn about why mergers & acquisitions are growing in importance in the APAC region

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites you to join their upcoming webinar covering why Mergers & Acquisitions are growing in importance in the APAC region on 12 October.

More about the event SweCham writes:

Companies merge to share information, technology, or other resources to increase the overall strengths. Mergers also help to overcome existing challenges, reduce weaknesses and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Why is M&A growing in importance in the APAC region? What are the economic driving factors? Which sectors/industries and capabilities are driving activity? What trends and opportunities are there in the region?

Join us for this SweCham APAC webinar where the following panelists will share their expertise on M&A activity in the region:

Martin Ekberg​, Trade & Invest Commissioner to Australia and Business Sweden Global M&A Lead, Sydney. Enrique Patrickson​, CFO & Head of Sales – Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa at Electrolux, Singapore and Ola Nordh​, Head of M&A at Anticimex Group, Stockholm. The session is moderated by Camilla Bullock​, Director General, Emerging Payment Association APAC, Sydney.

