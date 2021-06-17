TSCC invites to online well being webinar

Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites members to join an online wellbeing session on 17 June 2021 focusing on options how to relax from stress with ‘Relax, Retreat, Restart’. The sessions are via online live-stream at the comfort of your favorite zone.

The activities include exercise, nutrition advice, workshops to maintain good health and–the highlight that you should not miss–the doctor talk session about Covid-19 Vaccination for the elderly. See more programs in the picture files attached

Save the date for Friday and Saturday, 25-26 June 2021 at 07:00 to 18:00. This event is free of charge and provided by Jin Wellbeing County and Thonburi Healthcare Group.

Interested to join? Please reserve your spot here, before closing date on Thursday, 24 June 2021 at 04.00pm.

Please note that activities in red boxes require equipment. For anyone who would like the equipment to be sent to their homes (free of charge) , please address that you need these equipment during your registration. If not, participants can just view and enjoy the event anyway.