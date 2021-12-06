Invitation: Swedcham Apac Webinar – Working with Brand Sweden 

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to their upcoming Apac webinar titled ‘Working with Brand Sweden – Can nations and companies join forces in co-branding? On 9 December.

More about the event, Swedcham China writes:

Sweden, a small country in northern Europe with only 0.13% of the world’s population, is one of the first nations in the world to have implemented an official nation branding strategy. As a result, Sweden benefits from a positive brand image abroad. Four profile areas have been identified to define the idea of a Brand Sweden strategy: Innovation, Creativity, Society, and Sustainability. These are areas where Sweden is strong. As a result, the country is positioned among the leading nations in various global indexes of economic performance, social commitments, capacity for innovation, governance, sustainable commitments, etc.

How can a positive view of Sweden as a brand benefit Swedish companies, especially when operating in markets far from Sweden and headquarters?

How can Sweden and Swedish companies join forces in co-branding?

How can nations and companies reflect each other’s assets and thus strengthen their positions?

For this SwedCham APAC event, we are delighted to have the following prominent guests with us to answer the above questions and many more:

Mr. Simon Anholt​​ is an independent policy advisor, author, and expert in nation branding who for the past 21 years has worked with the Heads of State and Heads of Government of 63 nations to help them improve their economic, political, and cultural engagements with the international community, and by raising their profiles enhance trade, tourism, diplomatic and cultural relations, major events, talent, and investment attraction.

Ms. Madeleine Sjöstedt,​​ Director-General Swedish Institute​​​, a public agency that promotes interest and trust in Sweden worldwide. The institute works in the fields of culture, education, science, and business to strengthen international relations and development.

Ms. Leonie Hoskin​​, IKEA ​​Retail Manager (Thailand, Vietnam) for Ikano Retail. IKEA is well-known globally for using brand Sweden actively and strategically by communicating Swedish cultural concepts, symbols, and values and exporting them worldwide.

The session will be moderated by Christian Ihre​​, Co-Founder of the Swedish management consultancyLynxeye​​.

Find more information and sign up here