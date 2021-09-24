Finland to host discussion forum on ‘Strengthening Women’s Participation in Society” in Malaysia

The Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur will host a virtual discussion forum on the topic of “Strengthening Women’s Participation in Society” on Wednesday 29 September at 3:00 PM.

The event will provide Malaysian organizations working with women’s rights and the opportunity to exchange views and network with the Finnish civil society, the Embassy states.

Finland is currently running for membership in the UN Human Rights Council for the term of 2022-24, and the rights of women and girls are a key priority both in the campaign and in Finnish foreign policy in general.

This virtual event aims to promote discussion on this important topic in Malaysia.

