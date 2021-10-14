Learn how to protect your brand and innovation when doing business in South-East Asia

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam invites you to their supported event on how to protect your brand and innovation when doing business in South-East Asia on 19 October.

More about the event:

Are you interested in expanding your business to South-East Asia or already operating in the region? If the answer is yes, book your seat for this webinar!

Did you know that SMEs relying on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) appear to generate 68% higher revenues per employee than SMEs without IPR portfolios?

IPR is a crucial element of your business strategy, and it is pivotal to building an efficient protection strategy. However, few companies know how to properly generate revenues and create added value from their IPR.

If you want to learn more about protecting your brand and innovation, join us on October 19, 2021.

Do not miss this unique opportunity to receive tips from our outstanding speakers Prof. Harold de Walque – Lecturer at Solvay Business School Vietnam, Mr. Franck Fougere – External IP Expert of the SEA IP SME Helpdesk & Managing Partner of Ananda Intellectual Property Limited, and Mr. Benoit Tardy – IP Business Advisor of the SEA IP SME Helpdesk.

