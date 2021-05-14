Finnish businesses are eyeing more opportunities in Southeast Asia and Vietnam in particular, media Vietnam Net reports.

During last month’s meeting between Nguyen Thanh Truc, Deputy Chairman of Binh Duong People’s Committee, Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto, and a delegation of enterprises from Finland, Ambassador Kahiluoto was very positive about future business relations between the two nations. The Ambassador stated that he and the embassy would strengthen ties between Finnish businesses and Binh Duong and also organize seminars on sharing experience in smart city creation.

Vietnam has accelerated in sustainable development and digital transformation and with the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, Finnish businesses and European businesses, in general, are gearing to benefit from it. Businesses are showing strong confidence in the improvement of the local business climate, despite serious regional developments of the pandemic in Cambodia, Thailand, and the increasing humanitarian disaster currently unfolding in India.

Although concerns over the interruption of global supply chains remain because of an increase in Covid-19 infections, Vietnam is trying to stay on the front foot with continued business confidence and inflow of foreign investment.

New data released by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) also shows that European business leaders are positive and optimistic about Vietnam’s trade and investment environment. EuroCham’s Business Climate Index hit 73.9 points in the first quarter of this year which is the highest score recorded since the third quarter of 2019.