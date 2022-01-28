European companies more confident in Vietnam’s Business Environment following the end of lockdown

European companies ended 2021 more positively and optimistic about Vietnam’s trade and investment environment, according to the Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).

The Chamber writes that the BCI reached the highest point following the fourth wave, with positive sentiment reaching 61 points. That represents a jump of 42 points since quarter three of 2021, with business leaders welcoming the end of lockdowns and the re-opening of normal commercial operations. The BCI remains below its pre-pandemic peak. However, it is clear evidence that confidence is returning to the market.

The BCI is a regular barometer of European business leaders and investors. Each quarter, EuroCham asks its over twelve hundred members – including business leaders and investors in all sectors and industries – for their perceptions of Vietnam’s trade and investment environment and their predictions for the prospects of their own companies. Since 2020, the fieldwork for the BCI has been conducted by YouGov Vietnam.

Over half (58%) of European business leaders are now anticipating economic stabilization and growth in quarter one of 2022. That represents an eight-point rise in optimism. Meanwhile, less than one in five (17%) now predict a deterioration – a figure which has almost halved since the last BCI.

Business leaders are also more confident about the prospects of their own enterprises in this post-pandemic ‘new normal’. Therefore, 43% plan to increase their investment in the first quarter of 2022, compared to just 17% three months ago. Likewise, more than one-third (38.5%) intend to increase their headcount – up around 15% – while over half (51.5%) are predicting a rise in orders and revenue, a rise of 7.5% compared to quarter three.

Commenting on the BCI, EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany said:

“These latest figures are a vote of confidence in Vietnam’s trade and investment environment now that the pandemic is back under control as well as in the government’s clear direction that we learn to live with the virus.

“Business leaders welcome the return to life as normal and business as usual, and in particular the easing of entrance requirements for vaccinated foreigners who live and work here. Almost 90 percent of our member companies reported that previous restrictions had an impact on their commercial operations. So, this new regulation will help to improve the business environment and increase the confidence of business leaders still further.

“However, some sectors remain at risk of falling behind in the race to recover post-pandemic. Tourism – one of Vietnam’s spearhead economic sectors and one which is responsible for millions of jobs – remains restricted to guided tours, and this is keeping the brakes on economic growth. Therefore, we encourage the government to go further and faster in re-opening – at least in areas with high vaccination rates – so that Vietnam can achieve its full potential as a leader in this and other industries and attract more foreign investment in 2022.”

