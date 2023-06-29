Community news / Sweden / Thailand

SweCham team joins JFCCT Reunion 2023

Photo taken by Joint Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) via Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) Facebook Page.

The team from Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) recently joined the “JFCCT Reunion 2023” organized by the Joint Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) at Rembrandt Hotel & Suites in Bangkok.

Also joining the event were several JFCCT Board members and representatives of the embassies, Board of Trade, and foreign chambers of commerce in Thailand.

According to the TSCC’s post on Facebook, the event’s opening remarks were given by the JFCCT Chairwoman, Mrs. Vibeke Lyssand Leirvåg.

The attendees were introduced to the JFCCT members and the newly elected JFCCT Vice Chairs, Dr Supareak Charlie Chomchan and Mr Ravi Sehgal.

Moreover, a keynote speech was given by Mr. Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand.

This year’s JFCCT Reunion provided opportunities for the foreign chambers in Thailand to discuss future collaborations and many other topics.

