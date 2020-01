For those not fortunate enough to attend the event on food waste arranged by The Danish Embassy in Thailand in December 2019, a video has now been produced.

The video features am inspirational speech on food waste by Danish Bo Holmgreen, the founder of Scholars of Sustenance (SOS).

At the event, the Sukhothai Hotel Bangkok cooked up food from products which would have otherwise been wasted.

See the video of Bo Holmgreen’s speech below.