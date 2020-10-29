Ambassador Thorgaard participated in a virtual Business Opportunities Seminar 2020 by Asian Development Bank



On 26 October 2020 the Danish Ambassador H.E. Jon Thorgaard was invited to participate in a virtual Business Opportunities Seminar 2020 with Denmark organised by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), State of green and The Danish MFA/DK Embassy in Manila.

The Ambassador gave a closing remarks in this virtual seminar in his capacity not only as the Danish Ambassador to Thailand but also the Head of the Board of Directors for Southeast Asia. In his closing remarks he highlighted the good match between ADB’s 2030 strategy and Danish Strongholds on Smart Cities and Energy.

ADB undertakes Business Opportunities Seminars (BOSs) in its members to improve the interest and ability of eligible suppliers to locate ADB business opportunities, prepare high-quality and responsive bids, and understand ADB’s procurement and anticorruption procedures.