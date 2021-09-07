The Danish Chamber of Commerce China, in cooperation with the Danish-Chinese Business Forum and Danish Chamber Hong Kong invites you to learn more about supporting your China Business initiatives in a virtual environment on 7 September.

More about the webinar:

In the new era of team collaboration, global business leaders are posed with new challenges working in a virtual environment on several levels.

While some may embrace efficiency, more global teams struggle with goal alignments, performance, team connection, and communication when teams work together virtually.

John Fu, Managing Partner of China Insight, will present a set of challenges that companies encounter in this context as well as possible solutions.

The session will explore how you could effectively lead and support the business initiatives in China, including real company cases and practice, including but not limiting to:

Being aware of the China business context

Building strategic alignment

Strengthening team morale

Empowering team members and leveraging technologies

Find more information and sign up here