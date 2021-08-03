DCCC updates on the Royal Danish Consulate in China’s activity in July 

In the Danish Chamber of Commerce China’s recent newsletter, the organization shares an update on the Royal Danish Consulate in China’s activities during July.

The update reads:

Consulate General

On 29-30 July Consul General Mr. Jakob Linulf visited the Nanyuan Village in Jiangxi Province to know more about their sustainable farming project to help rural farmers. The Consul General also had meetings with local authorities of Yifeng County to talk about Ecological agriculture, the environment, and tourism.

Trade Council China, Shanghai

On Monday 26 July the CIIE bureau invited the Consulate General to a pre-matchmaking event for Chinese trading companies and organizations. A unique opportunity to promote the participating Danish companies to potential buyers.

Invest in Denmark

IDK cleantech team went to the China Offshore Wind Summit in mid-July which is the annual gathering with top China Wind Supply Chain to seek investment opportunities in the future wind industry in China.

The Invest in Denmark and Innovation Centre’s Tech team visited the third Shenzhen International Digital Audio Industry Exhibition on July 30, where they joined the international digital audio technology exchange conference “Intelligent Leading Times, Sound Creates the Future” with a focus on technological innovation achievements and future development trend in the field of digital science and technology.

Culture events

On 1 July, the Consulate General hosted a Danish film evening. The next film event will be in late August or early September.

Innovation Centre Denmark upcoming events

From 30 August to September 1st the Innovation Centre Denmark, Shanghai, and Innovation Centre Seoul will host a VR Edtech Innovation Camp. It is a three-day camp where four Danish Edtech start-ups will be able to pitch and match-make with Chinese/Korean panelists in an immersive VR environment.

Stay updated with DCCC here