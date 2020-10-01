Danish Chamber of Commerce in China introduces 3Shape

The Danish Chamber of Commerce introduces their corporate member 3Shape, who is changing dentistry together with dental professionals across the world by developing innovations that provide superior dental care for patients. 3Shape portfolio of 3D scanners and CAD/CAM software solutions for the dental industry includes the multiple award-winning 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, the game-changing 3Shape X1 4-in-1 CBCT scanner, and market-leading scanning and design software solutions for dental labs.

Two graduate students founded 3Shape in the year 2000, and today the company’s fast-growing team of employees in 19 offices worldwide is serving customers in over 100 countries. 3Shape’s products and innovations continue to challenge traditional methods, enabling dental professionals to treat more people more effectively.

