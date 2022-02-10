Learn more about the best digital channels to grow your business online in Thailand

The Thai-Danish Chamber of Commerce and partners invites you to join their upcoming event titled ‘Best Digital Channels To Grow Your Business Online In Thailand’ on 24 February.

More about the event, the organizers write:

The transition to Digital-first or adoption of digital transformation can’t be delayed, when your sales drop due to being too reachable by your customers through digital channels, it is already too late. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption by your customers in Thailand, but have your company moved to the right speed, or do your main stakeholders still believe this is a trend?

Speaking at the event will be Antonio Fernández, Marketing of Relevant Audience Agency, RelevantAudience.com. He has been working in Thailand for 13 years as a seasoned Marketer, the team under Relevant Audience has helped 100 companies to grow online in the challenges of the Thailand Market.

Find more information and sign up here