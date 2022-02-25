Join DTCC on a Nature Forest trip to Khao Yai National Park and its scenic lowlands areas

The Thai-Danish Chamber of Commerce invites its members to join them on a Nature Forest trip to Khao Yai National Park and its scenic lowlands areas from 4 to 6 March.

More about the trip, TDCC writes:

DTCC members have asked the chamber office whether it would be possible to arrange a short trip to one of Thailand’s montane forests. We decided to arrange a test trip exclusively for DTCC members to Khao Yai National Park including visiting a local mini-brewery, river swimming, and waterfalls.

On this trip, you are requested to bring your own vehicle or if you are a group of people then DTCC can arrange a minivan for you.

Please observe that this is not a birdwatch trip, but a trip guided by a biologist. Bird watchers are referred to ornithologists, philatelists, and similar collectors’ clubs.

