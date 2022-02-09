Learn more about what the SIMP Asia 2022 has in store for you

The Swedish Institute Management Programme (SIMP) 2022 is available for Sustainable Businesses in China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and India and offers you proven tools and knowledge from experts who can help you to put sustainability at the heart of your strategy and take your leadership to the next level.

If you are curious about what the SIMP Asia 2022 has in store for you and excited to hear what the SIMP Asia 2021 alumni have to share about their experiences and what they have learned from the program, then join the information webinar (in English) on 11 February.

During the information webinar, Ms. Kittima Nopteepkungwan, Senior Vice President, International Business of CP Merchandising Co., Ltd., will share her experience with SIMP Asia 2021 and how SIMP Asia 2022 can help key stakeholders like yourself take the lead on implementing responsible and sustainable business practices.

Please register here

Find more information about the program here