Tetra Pak and NCP launch new HOTTA brand products in UHT carton packages

Swedish-Swiss Tetra Pak, a world-leading processing and packaging solutions company, and New Concept Product Co., Ltd. (NCP), has announced the launch of the new HOTTA brand products — ready-to-drink (RTD) ginger beverages for the next generation.

Available in two variants, HOTTA Ginger Cool (ginger and Manuka honey flavor) and HOTTA Fusion Cool (ginger and lime flavor), the new HOTTA drinks will be offered in Tetra Pak’s Tetra Prisma® Aseptic 250 Edge DreamCap™ 26. This is the first launch of an RTD ginger beverage in paper-based aseptic carton packages in Thailand.

Ginger drinks belong to a category of beverages with proven health benefits. Gingerol, the main bioactive compound found in fresh ginger (which activates spice receptors on the tongue) is responsible for most of the ginger’s medicinal properties. Sometimes labeled as the next “superfood”, ginger is known for its neuroprotective and gastroprotective properties. Regular ginger intake is associated with multiple health benefits, which include boosting the immune system, helping with digestion, decreasing glucose levels, and improving sleep.

HOTTA brand is the market leader in herbal beverages for holistic healthcare, especially the most well-known and popular HOTTA instant ginger powder. It has been offering ginger-based products to the Thai market for over three decades. “HOTTA Ginger Cool” and “HOTTA Fusion Cool” take the successful HOTTA brand into the new age, bringing it closer to the young generation of health-conscious consumers. The stylish Tetra Prisma Aseptic 250 Edge with DreamCap™ 26 offers a convenient size with re-sealable one-step closure for a comfortable drinking experience.

The octagonal package sets itself apart on the shelf with its eight sides which endorse a unique brand identity that will draw consumers’ attention. And with Tetra Pak’s high-standard aseptic technology and light-oxygen barriers of aseptic packaging, the new drinks fully maintain their properties during transportation and storage, keeping all the nutrients in the package safe for a year without the use of any preservatives. As a result, HOTTA brand beverages in Tetra Pak UHT packages deliver to consumers all the benefits of ginger, supporting good holistic health for everyone every day. This is the first-ever combination between aseptic packaging innovation from Tetra Pak and the RTD ginger beverages from HOTTA, presenting the new HOTTA Cool products that can boost your immunity anywhere, anytime.

“Our research shows that consumers are now more than ever interested in products which offer additional health benefits,” said Ratanasiri Tilokskulchai, Tetra Pak Thailand Managing Director.

“People look for products with added specific nutrients to improve their health and happiness, boost immunity and keep their energy up. Ginger RTD beverages are new for Thailand, and we are proud that NCP chose to work with us on its new HOTTA Cool drinks. Tetra Pak has unique food processing and packaging innovations for herbal-based immunity-boosting products, and we are happy to see this technology successfully implemented in this product”.

“Our company was founded with the vision of focusing on evolution in all dimensions, being one of the leaders in the herbal food and drink market, promoting holistic healthcare, and meeting the needs of the modern society and international consumers,” said Kanchana Bamrungkit, Managing Director of New Concept Product Co., Ltd. (NCP). “HOTTA brand is number one in the ginger beverage category in Thailand. Consumers are familiar with HOTTA ginger beverages in powder form that are traditionally served in hot water. The launch of these new products — HOTTA Ginger Cool and HOTTA Fusion Cool, is an important step for us in reinforcing the brand image of good holistic health drinks that consumers of all ages can drink every day.

We aim at reaching a new generation who look for good health benefits that come with refreshing deliciousness, and convenience in the form of ready-to-drink, on-the-go carton packages. The product is made from fresh mature ginger aged 11-12 months with a high value from gingerol combined with the benefits of Manuka honey from New Zealand. Another variant offers the refreshing sourness from the lemon juice with vitamin A and is high in vitamin E and C. As an immunity booster, both variants have also received a healthy label, ensuring the quality of the products. We are thrilled to launch HOTTA Cool drinks in the new Tetra Pak UHT packaging, offering good health in convenient, on-the-go ginger products for the young generation consumers who need refreshing delicious drinks with good health benefits for boosting their immune system anytime, anywhere”.