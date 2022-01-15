Apply now to the 2022 Swedish Institute Management Programme Asia

Are you an ambitious and innovative leader who wants to learn how to bridge the gap between desire and action on sustainability? Then join the Swedish Institute Management Programme (SIMP) 2022.

The program is available for Sustainable Businesses in China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and India.

SIMP offers you proven tools and knowledge from experts who can help you to put sustainability at the heart of your strategy and take your leadership to the next level. The programs are based on Sweden’s prominent position in innovation and sustainable business – and its connection to the global economy.

The program runs online between April – December 2022 with a follow–up activity in February 2023. It contains coaching, interactive workshops, and lectures, as well as meetings with representatives from companies and organizations in Sweden. SIMP is a challenging and interactive program that demands active participation and contribution. It is not a series of one-way communicated lectures.

The Swedish Institute covers the cost of training and content for those admitted to the program.

Find more information here