Indonesian business manager praises Swedish leadership program

The business manager, Marmelia Dewi, at PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy in Indonesia shared her experience participating in leadership programs hosted by Swedish Institute (SI)

“I was inspired by the way Swedish businesses work together to face the sustainability challenge,” she states in an article released by SI.

Marmelia Dewi has previously worked for a gas company, but when moving back to Indonesia, she realized that she wanted to leave the earth in a better state. That is when she changed her career and started working for sustainability.

The SI leadership program is aimed to create international business relations, which at least in Marmelia Dewis’ case was a success.

“The network I created during my leadership program is something I feel I’ll keep forever. I was able to learn from each and every one although we might be from different sectors, different generations, and countries. There is something great about the network that has been built”

Another keystone in SI leadership programs is sustainability. They organize the programs every year, and it is currently possible to apply for 2024 programs.

