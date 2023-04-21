Business in Asia / Denmark / Sustainability

Lego and Novo Nordisk agree to buy green methanol for plastic production

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Danish toymaker Lego said on Thursday, April 20, that the company has agreed to buy e-methanol for use in its colorful plastic bricks. E-methanol is a lower-carbon alternative to conventional plastic ingredients.

The company has agreed to start using e-methanol when the world’s first large-scale plant starts operations next year.
European Energy, which is developing the plant in Aabenraa, Denmark, said Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk will also buy e-methanol to substitute fossil-based plastic in insulin pens and other medical devices.

The plant will begin producing 32,000 tons of e-methanol per year from 2024. The production will be based on energy from wind and solar plants as well as biogenic carbon dioxide.

Shipping company Maersk already last year agreed to purchase half of the company’s e-methanol capacity at the plant.

Around 100 million tons of methanol is currently produced from fossil fuels each year. Roughly two-thirds are used in the chemical industry, and the rest in transportation, according to European Energy.

Source: The business times

Related posts:

Interactive children’s event at the Beijing Embassy Danish Minister visited Shanghai Lego and Novo Nordisk sign up for China International Import Expo ‘Work the Nordic way’ event sets for 17 April in Hanoi

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *