New LEGO store with AI opens in Philippines

Danish LEGO just opened a LEGO Certified Store in Shangri-La Plaza, Pasig City in the Philippines.

“LEGO is about growing. You can start very young,” Franz-Michael Mellbin, Denmark’s Ambassador to the Philippines, said in a speech prior to the ribbon cutting to formally open the Danish brand’s new Philippine store.

“I hope you play well no matter what age you are in,” he added.

Justin Bautista, Sales and Marketing Head of LEGO Certified Stores for LEGO’s Philippine distributor said that the “shiny” and “glitzy” store sports the brand’s new modern and futuristic look.

Among those features is The Digibox, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered monitor that instantly displays and animates any toy set, along with curated stalls that aim to encourage customers to explore and interact. The curated stalls are areas with opened Lego sets that visitors can experiment with.

Also among the store’s special features is the Build a Mini-Figure or BAM area. Here, customers can customize Lego mini-figures. They can even assemble to resemble themselves or their loved ones, matching their hair color, facial features and clothes as close as possible.

Source: philstar.com