Maersk plans to invest more than $500 Million in Southeast Asian supply chain

A.P. Moller-Maersk is set to invest over $500 million in expanding its supply chain infrastructure in Southeast Asia. The three-year plan is focusing on strengthening its Logistics and Services arm along with its Ocean and Terminals infrastructure.

“Our investment reflects the commitment to being the global logistics integrator. We strive to address the changing needs of our customers, while remaining steadfast to our decarbonization agenda,” Vincent Clerc, CEO of A.P. Møller-Maersk, stated.

The investment is anticipated to create job opportunities, enhance automation efficiencies, and strengthen Maersk’s footprint in Southeast Asia.

The company plans to scale its warehousing and distribution footprint by up to 50%. Maersk will be adding nearly 480,000 square meters of capacity across Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines by 2026.

“Customers will have the flexibility to choose different transport models, omnichannel-fulfilment services, and their preference for eco-friendly supply chain solutions depending on their sustainability goals,” Elaine Low, Area Managing Director, Southeast Asia at A.P. Møller-Maersk, added.

Currently operating in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, Maersk’s investments aim to meet the growing demands of the rapidly evolving Southeast Asian market.

