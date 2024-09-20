Thailand considers reintroducing 300-baht tourism tax for international travellers

Thailand’s new Tourism Minister, Sorawong Thienthong, is exploring the reintroduction of a 300-baht tourism tax for international visitors, aiming to boost tourism revenue to at least 3 trillion baht this year. The tax, shelved by the previous administration, could support infrastructure improvements, tourist attraction development, and safety measures.

Although approved in 2022, the fee has not yet been enforced. Air travellers would pay 300 baht, while land and sea visitors would pay 150 baht. Sorawong emphasized that more time is needed to assess readiness before implementation.