General news / Thailand

Thailand considers reintroducing 300-baht tourism tax for international travellers

- by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch - Leave a Comment

Thailand’s new Tourism Minister, Sorawong Thienthong, is exploring the reintroduction of a 300-baht tourism tax for international visitors, aiming to boost tourism revenue to at least 3 trillion baht this year. The tax, shelved by the previous administration, could support infrastructure improvements, tourist attraction development, and safety measures.

Although approved in 2022, the fee has not yet been enforced. Air travellers would pay 300 baht, while land and sea visitors would pay 150 baht. Sorawong emphasized that more time is needed to assess readiness before implementation.

Related posts:

Thailand expected to delay launching of tourism tax Thailand has welcomed one million Chinese tourists since borders reopened New tourism tax in Bali Thailand creates more options to extend stay

About Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *