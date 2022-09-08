Nobel Prize Dialogue to be held in Singapore

The Swedish Embassy in Singapore has announced the Nobel prize dialogue to be taking place in Singapore on September 13 2022.

The Nobel Prize Dialogue Singapore is a series of frank conversations exploring the best path to a world with improved well-being for all and will touch upon topics such as “How can we make a better future?”, “What can we do to improve people’s lives?” and “What must we not do?”

At the event, the Nobel foundation will be bringing together young people from across the Asia Pacific with Nobel Prize laureates and international experts in a series of discussions that will bridge the gap between generations. In a unique set of conversations, the conference will put the focus on education, climate change, health, economic well-being, our digital future and happiness.

The Nobel Foundation (Swedish: Nobelstiftelsen) is a private institution founded on 29 June 1900 to manage the finances and administration of the Nobel Prizes. The Foundation is based on the last will of Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite.

In addition, a special session will explore war and peace and also the next frontier, space, asking whether we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past.

It is possible to register for joining the online session on the link below.

https://invitepeople.com/events/f6b5105a0fbaf3e1