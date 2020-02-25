Major Korean finance firm, Hana Financial Group sponsors Patty Tavatanakit

Hana Bank President and CEO Mr Sung-Kyu Ji (left), presenting a certification of sponsorship to Thai golfer Ms Patty Tavatanakit (right).

Hana Financial Group, a major Korean finance firm (Chairman Jung-tai Kim, http://www.hanafn.com) announced a new sponsorship with Patty Tavatanakit, one of Thailand’s top golf players.

Patty Tavatanakit (21, Thailand) is expected to be one of leading candidates for the rookie of the year on LPGA this year. She has won numerous junior tournaments worldwide and is one of the rising stars in women’s golf.

Patty has displayed her ability to compete on the top level of women’s golf with a proven track record. She has played in three major tournaments on the LPGA tour so far, and tied at the 5th position at US Women’s Open 2018, winning the Best Low Amateur award. Besides playing full-time, she was also accepted by the UCLA with a full scholarship and won four tournaments, leading to her winning the Best Newcomer of the Year in the NCAA.

“Patty Tavatanakit is the future of women’s golf, and representing Asian golf. As Hana Bank plans to expand the business network in Southeastern Asia, Thailand is one of the weakest areas in this region and I strongly believe that the game of golf may be an efficient marketing tool. Patty is a sparkling prospect, and it was an easy decision to sign the contract with her.” Said Mr. Paul Park, a Director of Sports Marketing division at Hana Financial Group. He also mentioned that Hana Financial Group is looking for a local business partner in Thailand to host a golf tournament in Thailand in the near future.

Patty joins the ranks of golfers supported by Hana Financial Group like World No. 9 Minjee Lee and Yealimi Noh. The Group is fully committed to Golf, hosting women’s golf tournaments in Korea and Singapore and also working with Asian golf associations to promote its commitment to golf in the region.

About Hana Financial Group:

Hana Financial Group has its roots in South Korea, founded in 1971 as Korea Investment & Finance Corporation, the country’s first finance company solely funded by private capital. Founded on principles of integrity and pioneering entrepreneurship, it has grown from two branches in Korea to over 840 branches in 24 countries across the globe – Korea’s largest overseas network – managing in excess of KRW 360 trillion in assets (as of December 2018).

The Group envisions realizing a premier financial service network, to be a market leader with greater synergy among its subsidiaries in banking, securities, credit cards, capital, and insurance.

Now driven by the customer experience, the Group has set its sights on being the world’s most trusted premier financial group. This move has seen substantial investments in China, Indonesia – where it is ranked in the top 20 banks – and Vietnam – where it now owns 15% of BIDV, the country’s largest lender – as it also moves into the fintech space.

