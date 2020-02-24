A hidden gem in the buzzing Bangkok, AGALICO @ Sukhumvit 51

Shortly before Christmas 2019, I received an invitation to attend a Christmas party organized by, in the Bangkok scene, two well known men.The party was said to take place at AGALICO, Sukhumvit soi 51. I had never before heard of this place, thought it might be the home of those 2 men.

When I arrived, I suddenly felt I had stepped in through the entrance to the Garden of Eden, such an unique, beautiful place. This complex of 4 buildings is owned by ML Poomchai Chumbala, a close friend of the 2 hosts.

Everything is white, the walls, the floors and the furniture in rattan, but with a touch of color through colorful cushions.This is a classic, colonial inspired coffee shop with an enormous selection of tea and of course coffee and ice coffee, as well as soft drinks. Here you can enjoy the traditional Afternoon tea with baked scones and clotted cream or an Apple crumble, a ham and bacon Quiche and much more.

Step out in the garden and your eyes will fall on a beautiful, small chapel and what we in Sweden call a “Lusthus” (gazebo), it’s like a small pavilion where you in earlier days sat and enjoyed a Punch e.g.

Small paths lined with with statues, all kind of green plants and everything lighted up during evenings. It took my breath away.

This evening we were quite many guests and after being welcomed by the hosts, we were asked to take place on chairs outside the chapel. Here we could enjoy a performance by a choir singing classic corals. The atmosphere was magic.

After the concert, we were shown into 2 beautifully decorated dining rooms. Outside in the garden, a classic Buffet with Thai and Western food was prepared. Everything just impeccable. During dinner we were entertained by musicians playing the violin etc. and a disc-jockey looked after that we came in a dancing mood.

I heard that this place is frequently used for weddings, christenings, photo shoots, filming and private parties and no wonder. Here have also the Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark and his wife, the Australian born Crown Princess Mary, paid a visit among many other celebrities.

I was surprised I haven’t heard about this place before. I can only suggest everybody to drop by for an traditional Afternoon Tea or a light lunch, but it only keeps open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.00 am until 6 pm. I have, since my visit there, read a few articles about Agalico and all over it is said to be the most beautiful coffee shop in Bangkok. I can only agree.

If you are planning a romantic wedding, this is the place, but as everything exclusive, it’s not inexpensive. Around 50.000 baht you have to pay for one day’s rental, but do pay a visit to this unique place in the heart of Bangkok and zip on a cup of tea.