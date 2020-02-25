The chaplain in The Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore resigns after only six months

Sussie Nygaard Foged from Denmark began her journey as a chaplain at The Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore in mid-September 2019 – and after five months her journey in Singapore has come to an end. The reason will remain undisclosed, according to Tommy Liechti, the Head of Administration in the DSUK – the organization of the Danish Seamen’s Church and Church Abroad.

“Sussie Nygaard Foged and the DSUK have come to the agreement, that Sussie Nygaard Foged will resign from her job as chaplain in Singapore,” states the organization of the Danish Seamen’s Church and Church Abroad on their website.

Pastor Carl Bjarkam, who is the pastor in the Danish Seamen’s Church in Dubai, will be the Church’s substitute vicar in the imminent time. During this period the Danish Seamen’s- and Foreign Churches will look for a permanent solution. Whether this solution will be pastor Carl Bjarkam becoming a permanent pastor in Singapore or somebody else is unknown.

“The most important thing is that the Church always has a priest for those who need it,” says Head of Administration Tommy Leichti.

Readers who know what happened and wish to share their insight are encouraged to use the comment box below.

Source: The Danish Seamen’s- and Foreign Churches