Malaysia keen to invite Norway to regulatory conference

Malaysia is keen to invite the telecommunication regulatory body from Norway to part take in a conference involving ASEAN telecommunication regulatory bodies. The conference is organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and will take place in Kuala Lumpur in May 2024. The main topics are issues and preparations related to facing new challenges in telecommunication technologies, this includes the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI.

The Malaysian Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil said he thinks the Norwegian telecommunications regulatory body and other participating countries could use their experience and help the ASEAN regulatory bodies and the MCMC to prepare for new challenges.

After attending the Next Generation Communications Roundtable in Oslo on 29 February 2024 , organised by Norwegian Telenor, Fahmi Fadzil underlined the importance of regulations regarding AI in the ASEAN countries as many data centres will be located in Malaysia.

Source: Bernama.com