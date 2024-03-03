General news / Malaysia / Norway

King Harald has pacemaker installed in Malaysia

Norway’s King Harald has had a temporary pacemaker implanted on saturday 2 March 2024 at a hospital in Malaysia, where he has been hospitalized since tuesday. According to the Royal Palace the pacemaker was implanted due to a low heart rate, and the procedure has been successful. The Palace adds that the King is doing well but still needs rest before returning to Norway in a couple of days.

The 87-year old King was on a private holiday in Malaysia with his wife Queen Sonja, when he fell ill with an infection. King Harald has been hospitalized a number of times in recent years and in 2020 he underwent heart surgery and received a new heart valve.

