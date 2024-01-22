Tourism Malaysia wins gold at Putra Aria Brand Awards

Tourism Malaysia received the gold award in the Transportation, Travel & Tourism category at the Putra Aria Brand Awards.

The tribute, deemed the People’s Choice Awards, is organized by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia and is supported by MATRADE, MAA, MSA, and MDA.

The win follows a bronze prize at the 2022 Putra Brand Awards. The. Tourism Malaysia director-general, sees this recognition as a testament to the agency’s promotional efforts.

The next milestone for Tourism Malaysia is the 2026 Visit Malaysia Year, where the hope is to attract 35.6 million international tourists. Malaysia just visited the MATKA Travel Fair in Helsinki, aiming to attract more Scandinavian tourists.

Source: ttrweekly.com