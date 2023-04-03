Tourism Malaysia celebrates anniversary

To mark its 50th anniversary celebrations, Tourism Malaysia has presented 50 themed tour packages sold via the malaysia.travel website.

The package offers resulted from collaborating with 21 registered travel agencies and four operators. They present tourism products such as spas, and country stays throughout Malaysia.

All packages highlight the number 50 in their messaging, such as a 50% discount and various other configurations to reflect the 50th-anniversary celebrations.

People can book a various of themed packages like hiking, jungle trekking, cycling, scuba diving, golf, birdwatching, night safari, river cruise and many more.

The offers are valid until August 10, 2023 and is valid for travel until March 31, 2024.

Tourism Malaysia director-general said the special interest tour packages aligns with the latest trend that points to tourists choosing products based on experiential tourism.

“In total, this promotional offer involves 32 travel and nature packages, seven packages under lifestyle, six cultural and heritage packages and five packages of marine activities and tourism sports,” he concluded.

