Malaysian minister shuts down indirect lobbying on 5G rollout

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he will not respond to the use of news outlets to lobby for changes to Malaysia’s 5G high-speed broadband implementation.

“I want to make a statement. My team and I will not entertain lobbying through the media,” Fahmi told Parliament Thursday, March 9, during his budget speech.

Fahmi was responding to fellow politician, Chong Zhemin, who interrupted to ask if there would be any financial implications if the 5G implementation were to be reviewed.

Zhemin was referring to Chinese Huawei, which is among those lobbying for a role in Malaysia.

Currently, Swedish Ericsson holds the 10-year RM11 billion 5G high-speed broadband contract in Malaysia.

