H&M HOME presents second collaboration with female artists

H&M HOME presents the second capsule collection of the “For the Love of Art” collaboration, featuring South African artist Lulama Wolf and US artist, poet and author Amber Vittoria.

Each artist presents their own product capsule within the collection.

South African Lulama Wolf is inspired by neo-expressionism and modern African art. Her pieces for H&M HOME includes a rug, jacquard blanket, tufted cushion covers and hand painted plates.

Amber Vittoria wants to represent the nuances of womanhood. She works with abstract forms, ribbons and joyous words. Her collection pieces includes a rug, variously sized velvet cushion covers, plates and three posters featuring her trademark poetry and graphics.

“Empowering young female creatives and providing them with an additional platform through our “Love of Art” initiative, allows H&M HOME to both inspire customers with the artists talents, as well as decorate their homes with it,” says Evelina Kravaev Söderberg, Head of Design & Creative at H&M HOME.

The “For the Love of Art” collection launches in select stores and online on March 16, 2023.

Source: hm.com