Malaysian Royals congratulates Denmark’s New King – emphasizing bilateral ties and economic collaboration

- by Miabell Mallikka

Malaysia’s King and Queen, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah, extend congratulations to Denmark’s newly proclaimed monarch, King Frederik X.

In a statement, they express optimism for continued relations between the two nations, emphasizing mutual respect and economic collaboration.

The royal couple wishes King Frederik X, Queen Mary, and the people of Denmark good health and success.

King Frederik X succeeded Queen Margrethe II, officially ending her 52-year reign as Denmark’s longest-serving monarch.

Source: thestar.com.my

