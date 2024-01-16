President Xi congratulates Denmark’s new King

Chinese President Xi Jinping has conveyed his well wishes to Denmark’s newly crowned monarch, King Frederik X, on his ascension to the throne. In his congratulatory message on Sunday, he marked the progress in China-Denmark relations over the past 74 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Expressing high regard for the trajectory of the China-Denmark relations, President Xi expressed his readiness to collaborate with King Frederik X in advancing the strategic partnership between their countries.

Additionally, President Xi extended warm regards and blessings to former Danish Queen Margrethe II, who officially abdicated on the same day.

Source: english.news.cn