Vietnam and Norway look into prospect of trade ties during online conference

On 25 November, Vietnamese and Norwegian agencies held an online business conference where the prospect of Vietnam-Norway trade relations was the theme.

The online business conference was held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Fisheries, the Vietnamese Embassy in Norway, the Norwegian Trade Policy Department (Innovation Norway), and other agencies.

Amongst other things, representatives from some of Norway’s large corporations including Equinor and Norwep shared possibilities for cooperation in clean energy while businesses participating in the event were also provided with information on products that Vietnam can offer.

During the conference, Norwegian Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry, and Fisheries Janicke Andreassen said that Vietnam’s participation in free trade agreements (FTAs), including the Vietnam-EU FTA, has brought positive impacts on trade relations between Vietnam and Norway in recent years.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Norway Le Hong Lam said that the two-way trade between the two countries reached 528.5 million USD in 2020, an increase of 19.52 percent from the previous year. Of the figure, Vietnam’s exports to Norway were valued at 216.9 million USD.

After the conference, the Trade Promotion Department and the Embassy of Vietnam in Norway connected about 60 Vietnamese and Norwegian enterprises for exchange.

