Are you the Danish Embassy in Bangkok’s new Consular Officer?

The Danish Embassy in Bangkok is currently seeking to recruit a Consular Officer.

If you enjoy helping people and want to ensure that Danish citizens have a positive experience in their interaction with the Danish Foreign Service, you now have the chance to become part of the high-performing team at the Danish Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand. 

In the position, you will be at the frontline in the Consular Department, and you will face many challenging tasks and a wide range of different customers. You will become part of a team where your ability to keep your composure under pressure is a necessity, as well as your willingness to assume routine tasks. 

Read more information about the job vacancy here

