Meeting between Ambassador of Sweden and Bangkok Governor

The Ambassador of Sweden in Thailand H.E. Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl paid a courtesy call on Bangkok Governor Dr. Chadchart Sittipunt on 6 September 2022.

Both parties discussed about:

Sustainable and smart cities, including waste management, wastewater treatment and road safety

Possible collaboration on Bangkok’s policy of making the capital a livable city involving festivals and public activities.

Public participation, especially among youth.

The upcoming plogging event on 18 September 2022, led by the Governor together with the Ambassador.

Cooperation between Bangkok and its sister cities in Sweden, such as Ragunda, also home to the Thai Pavilion.

The Ambassador affirmed Sweden’s readiness to cooperate with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to “make the capital livable for all.”