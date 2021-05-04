Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok: Changed administrative procedure for paper applications

According to a recent announcement from the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok, the procedure for those who submit a paper application to apply for a residence permit to move to a family member in Sweden will be changed. Paper applications will now be handled in the same way as an application in the e-service (online application). This means that there will no longer be an interview in connection with the paper application being submitted.

The application is sent to the Swedish Migration Agency before the interview is completed.

The embassy or consulate-general will only receive the application, application fee, and related documents and forward them to the Swedish Migration Agency. Once the Swedish Migration Agency has started to process the case, the applicant for a residence permit will receive a notification to make an appointment for an interview at the embassy or consulate. In connection with that visit, the applicant will also be photographed, provide fingerprints and passport and other original documents will be checked.

The new procedure only applies to new paper applications.

Anyone who already has an appointment for an interview at an embassy or consulate-general before 3 May will conduct their interview during the booked visit. This applies even if the time of the booked visit is, later on, i.e. 3 May or later.

