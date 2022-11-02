Memoirs of Anders Widén published

Anders Widén, a Swedish businessman who lived several periods of his interesting life in South East Asia, has published his life story in Swedish with the title “Möten i Monsun och Passad”. Two solid chapters (140 pages out of 375 pages) are about Thailand with the mentioning of many of the outstanding persons who lived here during the same years.

Anders Widén was inspired by Evert Taube, the famous Swedish poet and singer, and like him he worked his way around the world, but as a business manager.

Working in seven countries on four continents, he gained a unique insight into foreign business cultures. The book contains anecdotes and uncensored memories of environments and 444 people he never forgets. Meetings with queens, kings, presidents, prime ministers, business leaders, spiritual leaders, Hollywood and sports stars.

Queen Elizabeth, Thailand’s King Bhumibol, Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Boris Johnson, Marcus Wallenberg, PG Gyllenhammar, Hans Rausing, Ingvar Kamprad, the Dalai Lama, Michelle Pfeiffer, Tina Turner, Lill-Babs, Julio Iglesias, Sir Edmund Hillary, Severiano Ballesteros, Stirling Moss, Ronnie Peterson, Ralf Edström, Sven-Göran Ericsson and Ingemar Johansson are just a few.

Anders Widén, who today lives in Chelsea in London, recently informed that book is now published in a fifth print run with minor corrections.

Book: ISBN 978-91-89335-79-0

E-Book: ISBN 978-91-89601-74-1

If interested, Anders Widén may be contacted by email anderswiden@ennoble.org