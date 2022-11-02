China Nio releases its October EVs delivery update

The Chinese electric vehicle maker, Nio, released the October delivery update on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, showing that the company delivered 10,059 vehicles in October 2022, representing an increase of 174.3% year-over-year.

The deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs including 2,814 ES7s, and 4,080 premium smart electric sedans including 3,050 ET7s and 1,030 ET5s.

In addition, the company recently launched its ET7, EL7, and ET5 in October 2022 for the European markets at the event, NIO Berlin 2022.

These products are gradually made available for order in Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden through NIO Subscription, leasing programs, and direct sales to users, reported Green Car Congress.

The vehicles will be delivered to customers starting in January and March 2023 respectively.

