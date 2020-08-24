Mercer Thailand launches digital solutions for online examinations

From learning to assessments, COVID-19 pandemic has become the catalyst for education transformation

Mercer Thailand launches digital solutions for online assessment and examinations to help institutes of higher learning maintain education continuity.

According to Mercer’s Higher Education Spot Survey for COVID-19, 91% say that increased use of virtual learning for students and faculty will be a long-term impact on educational institutions and their workforce.

Leveraged by more than 150 institutions globally, Mercer | Mettl’s assessment technology provides a seamless, secure and scalable platform for conducting term and entrance examinations, summer internship assessments and certifications, among others.

Thailand, August, 2020 – Just as corporate businesses are transforming the way they operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so are higher educational institutions. As colleges and universities pivoted rapidly to classes online and teaching via video conferencing, this new way of learning may have a profound and lasting impact that reshapes the field of higher education.

Based on OECD estimates, 90% of the world’s learners – more than 1.5 billion students – have been affected by school closures. According to Mercer’s Higher Education Spot Survey for COVID-19, 91% of respondents said that increased use of virtual learning for students and faculty will be a long-term impact on educational institutions and their workforce. But while campuses across Asia and the world have moved online, many are still grappling with the challenge of student assessment and examinations which traditionally have been held in person to prevent cheating and to protect the integrity of high-stake examinations.

Juckchai Boonyawat, CEO, Mercer Thailand said, “The COVID-19 crisis has given educational institutions an opportunity to rethink and reimagine what education could be. Given the severity of the pandemic and the growing reality that it is here to stay, it is all the more critical for campuses to proactively adopt technological solutions to ensure continuity and business resilience and to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on educators and students.”

Educational Institutions: Remote Proctoring and Online Examination

Mercer | Mettl offers a range of online solutions for learning and education continuity. The assessment technology provides a platform to conduct high-stakes examinations for universities, particularly entrance and mid-term and end-term semester examinations, in-course assessments and digital course certifications. Mercer | Mettl’s examination platform is currently leveraged by over 150 institutions such as Universitas Padjadjaran in Indonesia, Ghent University in Belgium, Cambridge University in the UK and EBZ Business School in Germany, among others. The COVID-19 crisis has seen a 70% to 80% rise in the demand for such platforms.

Instead of postponing entrance and term-end examinations, universities can opt for AI-enabled remotely proctored online examination. Students can sit for these examinations anywhere anytime in the safety of their own homes with remote proctoring ensuring that results are accurate and fair.

Online Examination Platform: Mercer | Mettl’s online examination platform comes pre-configured with online proctoring and ensures end-to-end exam management, from test creation to scheduling to grading. The platform can support a wide variety of question formats, including specific requirements like equations, symbols, flow charts and diagrams for STEM and other such courses.

Remote Proctoring: Mercer | Mettl’s suite of anti-cheating technologies enables a secure and fair test-taking experience for high-stakes exams. The suite includes remote invigilation of the candidate via webcams that can be AI-based or manual remote proctoring with three-point candidate authentication to prevent impersonation and a fully customizable safe browser to ensure the candidates are not able to access any information from their computers or internet during the exam. The proctoring service can be easily integrated into existing examination platforms or learning management systems to make it more secure.

Mr Boonyawat said, “Technology is shifting how we learn and shaping the future of education in Thailand. In line with the Government’s goal to establish Thailand as a Smart Nation, there is immense potential to pave new roads with the adoption of remote learning and assessments to make education more accessible than before. The pandemic has accelerated the shift with education technology plugging the gaps as school across the country shuttered. Educational institutions should build on the momentum and embrace technology to differentiate themselves in the future.”

