The Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group won the Penang South Island Project

Denmark-based Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has been awarded the lead masterplan designer for the Penang South Islands (PSI) project, which involves the development of three man-made islands under the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project.

The announcement was made Wednesday 19 August at the Equatorial Hotel in George Town, by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow that BIG is the winner for the PSI Masterplan Design Competition (MDC)

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said “The MDC received an overwhelming global response with 124 submission from 26 countries. The BIG team will also be in close collaboration with the state to ensure that all facets of the project celebrate both the heritage and innovation that characterise Penang, while creating a home for its growing communities, economies and ecologies.”

BIG founder and creative director Bjarke Ingels said “It is an immense honour to have been chosen to imagine this new contribution to the Malaysia archipelago. In no case is this more evident than here, where we are literally embarking on a journey to create more of Malaysia for future generations.”

According to News Straits TIme, Under the PSR project, the state government is proposing to reclaim about 1,821 hectares of the sea to build three islands south of the Penang International Airport towards the east around Permatang Damar Laut to create a land bank that will be utilised to finance the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) project.

The RM46 billion PTMP project entails the construction of an undersea tunnel connecting the island to the mainland, highways, light rail transit (LRT), monorail and a comprehensive bus network between the island and Seberang Perai.