More European tourists in Hua Hin Thailand

The vice president of the Thai Hotel Association, Udom Srimahachota, shared that more tourists from Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Germany are now spending their time in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand.

He added that the number of tourists from Europe and other countries will be higher compared to the ones from China.

Because Chinese tourists prefer to visit Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and Phuket, reported The Thaiger.

In the past weeks, Hua Hin’s beaches, hotels and resorts, and restaurants reported high occupancy rates.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/hot-news/tourism/more-european-tourists-than-chinese-in-hua-hin-officials-say