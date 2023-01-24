H&M presents new movewear collection

The Swedish fashion brand, H&M, has launched a new collection of H&M Move to “empower everyone to get moving.”

The “Empower Collection” features a variety of seamless products, from jumpsuits to tights, bras and tees, to give the movers extra support and comfort.

To make the launch more special, H&M Move has brought together Global Brand Movers Jane Fonda, Zlatan Ibrahimović, JaQuel Knight, and the Afghan-Danish refugee turned professional footballer and medical doctor, Nadia Nadim.

“Bringing all four Brand Movers together for this campaign feels very special. We all share the same mission to get the whole world and everybody moving. Showing our Brand Movers having fun in our new Empower Collection we hope will inspire others to join us in starting the new year trying new ways to move,” states Simon Brown, General Manager of H&M Move in a press release.

The Empower Collection is now available in 2,400 stores worldwide and on the brand’s website.

