More travel options due to new partnership between Bangkok Airways and Singapore Airlines

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited (BA) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced a new codesharing partnership.

The partnership is set to provide consumers with more travel options between Singapore and destinations in Thailand, along with other cities in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand from September 4, 2023.

The codesharing arrangement will make passengers able to book their flight reservations in a single booking. Thereby improving the customer experience.

