Business in Asia

More travel options due to new partnership between Bangkok Airways and Singapore Airlines

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited (BA) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced a new codesharing partnership.

The partnership is set to provide consumers with more travel options between Singapore and destinations in Thailand, along with other cities in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand from September 4, 2023.

The codesharing arrangement will make passengers able to book their flight reservations in a single booking. Thereby improving the customer experience.

Source: marketscreener.com

Related posts:

Visa free entry to Vietnam for tourists from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland until end of 2022 Singapore Airline reduced 96% flights until end of April Singapore Airlines suspends bookings for VTL flights China is fully reopening for tourism

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *