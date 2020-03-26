Singapore Airline reduced 96% flights until end of April

With ongoing global government policies change in order to combat complex Covid-19 situation, Singapore Airlines is wavering all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before 15 March 2020, for travel up to 31 May 2020, with immediate effect. although a fare difference may apply for the new itinerary.

The national airline also announced on 23 March 2020, that they reduced 96% capacity that has been schedule until end of April 2020. Which means 138 of total 147 of Singapore International Air Line and Silk Air aircraft travels are canceled. Along with their low cost unit “Scoot” is suspended 47 out of 49 aircrafts will remain on ground until further notice.

Their statement said: “Customers can cancel their existing flight itineraries, retain the value of their tickets and rebook their travel at a later date, when they are able to firm up their new travel plans. The new flight itinerary should be completed by 31 March 2021.

Customers may contact us through their online form. Customers who booked their tickets directly through Singapore Airlines may also contact their local Singapore Airlines reservations teams. Customers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to contact their agents for assistance.

Due to the high volume of incoming requests, we seek our customers understanding that it may take longer than usual for our service agents to respond. Customers are encouraged to only contact us if their flight is departing in the next 72 hours in order for our agents to focus on and assist those with urgent flight changes. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”