Indonesia orders more mpox vaccines from Danish Bavarian Nordic

The Indonesian government has ordered 1,600 additional doses of mpox vaccines from Denmark, aiming to curb the spread of the viral infection. This second shipment is expected to arrive next week, following the initial 1,000 doses that have been distributed to high-risk groups, according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

As global concern over mpox escalates, Indonesia is also looking to procure more vaccines from other countries, including Japan. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has instructed the Health Ministry to strengthen ties with Japan for future vaccine supplies.

The ministry plans to secure a total of 4,450 vaccine doses, enough to immunize 2,250 people, with each person receiving two doses. This effort surpasses last year’s vaccination of 495 individuals.

With limited vaccine supplies, Indonesia is prioritizing certain groups, including men who have sex with men, healthcare workers, and those recently exposed to the virus. The vaccine is currently unavailable to the general public.

The government has also reactivated the electronic surveillance card for international arrivals to monitor travel history, as a precautionary measure ahead of the upcoming Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali.