Just a few days ago, the Embassy of Denmark in China hosted its annual Danish Christmas Market in Beijing.

A clear sky joined the party and cold air was full of Christmas spirit, the embassy wrote on its Facebook page, hoping to see people at the market again next year.

“Thank you to all partners who participated and set up the beautiful Christmas stands and despite the cold were full of good humour. Also, thank you for all the donations from the day’s profits to charity.”

“Finally, a big thank you to everyone who took part and made it a truly memorable event. Merry Christmas and see you again next year!”

Source: Embassy of Denmark in China