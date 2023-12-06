China / Community news / Denmark

Danish Christmas Market in Beijing

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
Photo: Embassy of Denmark in China

Just a few days ago, the Embassy of Denmark in China hosted its annual Danish Christmas Market in Beijing.

A clear sky joined the party and cold air was full of Christmas spirit, the embassy wrote on its Facebook page, hoping to see people at the market again next year.

“Thank you to all partners who participated and set up the beautiful Christmas stands and despite the cold were full of good humour. Also, thank you for all the donations from the day’s profits to charity.”

Photo: Embassy of Denmark in China

“Finally, a big thank you to everyone who took part and made it a truly memorable event. Merry Christmas and see you again next year!”

Source: Embassy of Denmark in China

Related posts:

Embassy of Denmark in China celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Danish Hot Dog stand Right now you can experience Danish art in China Future Talk – Nordic Voices’ was a great success Danish Princess Marie addresses food waste at Chinese conference

About Sofie Rønnelund

Sofie Roennelund is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Sofie Rønnelund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *